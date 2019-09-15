Ma on Girolami WTCR qualifying clash: Usually drivers don’t make such mistakes in qualifying

Ma Qinghua has hit out at rival Néstor Girolami after he was baulked on a flying lap in the second phase of this morning’s qualifying session at WTCR Race of China.

The home hero had gone fastest in Qualifying Q1 and was bidding to make it through to the DHL Pole Position shootout when he was delayed by a visibly slower Girolami nearing the end of Q2.



“Usually drivers don’t make such mistakes in qualifying,” said the Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo driver, who spun after contact with Girolami. “I was flashing my lights from the beginning of the lap and I thought he should see me. I thought he would open the door, but he didn’t. It really surprised me. The car felt much better than yesterday, so I was confident in my pace. I believe I could have been on pole position.”



ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport-run Girolami said: “I have no idea [what happened]. I was in my out lap trying to help in the tyres, also we had time ahead to open the lap. Then after T12 I felt a big hit from behind and I have no idea what happened. I have no idea [he was on a fast lap and I didn’t see him in my mirrors]. It’s a strange sector and I think he didn’t have the space but I have no idea what happened.”

