Ma “would love” WTCR stay despite Formula E move

Ma Qinghua wants to split his time between his newly-launched Formula E bid and his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO campaign.

The Chinese driver placed P20 and P19 in the two races that made up the Formula E Ad Diriyah EPrix in Saudi Arabia this weekend.



Although the WTCR / OSCARO schedule for 2020 is still under wraps, Ma hopes he can race in both series.



“I didn’t consider which one is the priority,” said the WTCR Race Slovakia winner. “For sure I would love to stay in WTCR – I signed [for] Formula E but it doesn’t mean I close the door to WTCR, I’m still very open. I am really enjoying to compete in WTCR. I like this high level of competition between the teams and the drivers. On the other hand, Formula E is another kind of motorsport, very different to this, very challenging when you are racing the same time the different categories. But these are top championships by the FIA and for me it’s an honour to race in these two championships and I am really happy in this situation.”



Despite his desire to embark on a dual programme, Ma admits his driving skills will be tested.



“It’s a big challenge, it’s a completely different technique and you have to combine your mentality to separate each other. But in the same time, you have to learn something to compromise the driving to each other as well. You are learning the same time as you are trying to protect the original driving style. For my personal career, I would like to keep in this way and try to fight as much as possible. I would like to do the full season again [in WTCR].”



Ma’s WTCR / OSCARO adventure in a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR continues with the WTCR Race of Malaysia super-finale from 12-15 December. His next Formula E outing is the Santiago EPrix on 18 January 2020.

