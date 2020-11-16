Guerrieri started the event second in the table for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport. Despite claiming a fourth win of 2020 with a stunning driver from P16 to first in Race 1, retirement from Race 2 ensured the title went to Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yann Ehrlacher.



"We got a little bit of all the emotions of motorsport today, it was definitely bittersweet,” the Honda-powered Argentine said. “We went from a magic race at the beginning to a crash that compromised the rest of the day. It was impossible to avoid that contact, but it made the car slow for race three despite the guys doing what they could.



“In such a short year, the big challenge was to find consistency. I think we found a good level, which was necessary to be able to win and stay in contention for the title, but our rivals probably did a little bit better, so congratulations to them for the championships. Still, I'm thankful to everyone atALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport for their hard work and the way we used the tools at our disposal.



“My fighting spirit is still always there, so I'm pleased in the end; obviously it wasn't the best way to finish, but this is part of sport sometimes.”



Guerrieri appeared to have done enough to beat Jean-Karl Vernay to third place in the final order after Attila Tassi, his fellow Honda-powered driver, slowed to hand him the vital point he needed to beat his rival. But a 30-second drive-through penalty for track limits infringements dropped Guerrieri down the order to leave Team Mulsanne-run Vernay to celebrate third position.