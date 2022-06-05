Gilles Magnus took a breakthrough WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victory at WTCR Race of Hungary last season. This is what it meant to the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver.

“It was a big relief I have to say. When I knew I was starting on pole I had a good feeling because this is a track where you need downforce and starting in front is a big advantage for sure. But you have still got to nail the start because it’s a long way to the first corner, so for me that was the crucial moment. We did that very well and afterwards it was just managing [the lead]. I was lucky to have Fred [Vervisch] just behind me, he defended for me very well so I have to thank him for the good team work. We deserved this result after being second many times.”

This year's WTCR Race of Hungary takes place from June 11-12.

