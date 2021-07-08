Audi-powered Gilles Magnus will be aiming to extend his reign at the top of the FIA WTCR Junior Driver standings in Spain from July 9-11.

Belgian Magnus has claimed three top scores in the category for drivers under 24 at the start of the year with no WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup experience prior to 2019.



The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver starts the MotorLand Aragón weekend 27 points ahead of Luca Engstler (Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team) following his strong start to 2021.



Jessica Bäckman and Bence Boldizs have also scored WTCR Junior points consistently this season.

