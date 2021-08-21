Gilles Magnus will start the partially reversed-grid Race 1 of WTCR Race of Hungary from pole position after qualifying P10 in the Q2 session at the Hungaroring.

The result marks a second career WTCR pole for the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver, who leads the standings for the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title. But Magnus admitted he and his team-mate Frédéric Vervisch, plus Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Nathanaël Berthon, were disappointed with their qualifying positions after showing promise in the earlier free practice sessions. Vervisch qualified ninth, Berthon was in P11 and the fourth Audi RS 3 LMS of Tom Coronel was down in P18.



“Overall, the Audi guys at Comtoyou were quite disappointed with the performance,” said Magnus. “Everyone gained a lot of speed all of a sudden and we didn’t. So we’re P9, 10 and 11, with Fred nine and me 10. I think all three of us were on our limit and personally did our jobs, but the car was just not where we expected it to be.”



But the reversed grid offers the Belgian a golden chance to make an important WTCR breakthrough at the Hungaroring. “I’m starting on pole tomorrow, so that’s really exciting,” he said. “I still don’t have my first victory in WTCR, so I’m really hoping to catch that tomorrow, and we also took four points for Q1, so not a bad day considering the conditions.”



Race 1 for WTCR Race of Hungary takes place on Sunday at 12h15 local time.

