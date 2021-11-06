Gilles Magnus starts WTCR Race of Italy with a strong chance of strengthening his grip on the WTCR Trophy title.

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup category for independent racers competing without direct financial support from a customer racing brand is between Magnus and Audi-powered Comtoyou team-mate Tom Coronel.









Magnus starts the penultimate event of the season at Adria International Raceway with a 27-point margin over Coronel on the back of seven wins so far in 2021.



The WTCR Trophy uses a different points system to the overall WTCR with the top-five finishers in each race scoring on a descending scale of 10-8-5-3-1. The fastest WTCR Trophy qualifier also scores one point, while there is a point on offer for the driver setting the fastest lap in each race.









Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy driver Bence Boldizs is also eligible for WTCR Trophy points but out of contention for the title. Target Competition's Nicola Baldan is in contention for WTCR Trophy points for the first time having previously competed as a wildcard racer.









Pictured from left to right:Magnus, Coronel and Boldizs

