Consecutive podium visits in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are the ingredients needed for a perfect weekend in the all-action series.
That’s according to Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver Gilles Magnus, who followed up his third place in Race 1 with his second victory of the season in Race 2 at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi on Sunday.
Speaking following Race 2, Magnus said: “It’s the second time for us on the podium today, so it’s a perfect weekend. I could not have imagined it better. The race was tough although I always had the big gap with Nath [Berthon]. We made it, big points, really happy.”
Ahead of the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst at Anneau du Rhin next month, Magnus, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS, is fourth in the provisional standings.
