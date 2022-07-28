Consecutive podium visits in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are the ingredients needed for a perfect weekend in the all-action series.

That’s according to Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver Gilles Magnus, who followed up his third place in Race 1 with his second victory of the season in Race 2 at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi on Sunday.

Ad

Speaking following Race 2, Magnus said: “It’s the second time for us on the podium today, so it’s a perfect weekend. I could not have imagined it better. The race was tough although I always had the big gap with Nath [Berthon]. We made it, big points, really happy.”

WTCR How Guerrieri’s brilliance was masked during WTCR’s Italian trip 10 HOURS AGO

Ahead of the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst at Anneau du Rhin next month, Magnus, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS, is fourth in the provisional standings.

WTCR WTCR 100 Club: How it stands 19 HOURS AGO