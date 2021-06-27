Gilles Magnus’s efforts in Qualifying at WTCR Race of Portugal yesterday allowed him to edge two points clear of Tom Coronel in the WTCR Trophy title battle.

Magnus, who is making his first appearance at Circuito do Estoril, scored one point for completing Saturday’s timed running as the fastest driver in the WTCR Trophy driver, the category for independent racers.



However, as well as WTCR Trophy success, the 21-year-old RACB National Team driver has his focus set on the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title and overall honours in his second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou Racing from Belgium. It meant he wasn’t entirely satisfied with his run to P15.



Following Qualifying, Magnus said: “P15 is not at all what we wanted or expected although we expected it to be tough [because] it’s a new car that needs to be developed. From my side I did quite an okay job as the second of the Audis [behind Nathanaël Berthon] but it was not possible to do any better in the situation we are in. But let’s focus on the races and try to score some points. It will not be easy but we can learn something from it and try to move on.”

