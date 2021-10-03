Gilles Magnus insists there will be no easing off the throttle now that he’s joined the exclusive club of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winners.

Magnus, 22, scored his breakthrough triumph at WTCR Race of Hungary in August at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped, second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS.



But ahead of WTCR Race of Czech Republic at Autodrom Most from October 8-10, Magnus says his approach won’t change.



“Being a race winner now for sure feels good and we are still in contention for the title,” said the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver. “The win shows we are capable of doing something great and we need to keep on pushing. Everything can happen and we need to stay focused, but we also need to be happy and enjoy the moment.”



Magnus is one of a number of WTCR racers with no previous experience of the 4.212-kilometre Autodrom Most.



“From looking at the onboards it’s not going to be very easy into the first corner because it’s a tight chicane and that will be a difficult point to survive,” said the Belgian. “But for the rest it looks like a quick track, high-speed so good for us and the Audi. At the level we are all at we all learn tracks quite quickly, but the priority will be to get the kilometres covered in FP1 to improve myself but to already get a feeling with the car and give a direction to the engineers.”



As well as topping the WTCR Junior and WTCR Trophy standings, Magnus is fourth in the WTCR Drivers’ standings, 19 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.

WTCR Can familiar feelings make Bjork a WTCR winner again? A DAY AGO

WTCR WTCR Backman siblings look to the future 01/10/2021 AT 07:10