Magnus, part of the Belgian federation RACB National Team initiative, was seventh fastest at the end of the three-phase qualifying but falls to P21 for the three Hungaroring counters tomorrow (Sunday).



Despite the handicap, the Comtoyou Racing driver is determined not to give up.



“In the end we got disqualified from qualifying and we’re really disappointed about this because the performance in qualifying was really good, we were the first Audi and I did the maximum possible in the conditions and with the weight we have. I was really happy but it is what it is. Tomorrow we are starting last in all three races but we’re going to make the maximum out of it.”



He continued: “For sure I’m disappointed for the team because these guys are working so hard and they don’t want these kind of things to happen either. But as disappointed as we are here’s nothing we can do.”