After finishing in a strong seventh place in Friday’s opening three-lap contest, Nordschleife newcomer Magnus was in P12 in Race 2 when he hit trouble on the hugely demanding 25.378-kilometre track.



“It was a really tricky one, I’m disappointed for the team, disappointed for myself,” said the Comtoyou Racing Audi driver, who was hampered by a driveshaft failure in qualifying. “The crash just wasn’t worth it. I was running in P12, it was difficult to overtake, the pace wasn’t there I didn’t want to take any risks but still I locked up the fronts and I hit the wall. I don’t understand how but we will definitely look on the data and what went wrong and learn about it.



“I’m disappointed for sure but that’s how it is sometimes. We will improve for the next race in two weeks. The Slovakia Ring is more of a normal track, let’s say, with new possibilities. The Audi is quick around there so let’s push.”



Magnus holds a 16-point advantage over Bence Boldizs in the WTCR Rookie Driver classification after Boldizs scored his first win in the class in Race 2.