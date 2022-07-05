Gilles Magnus went from the top to the bottom in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup – but has no plans to stay there for long.

After scoring his second series victory at WTCR Race of Spain last month, Magnus arrived in Vila Real for WTCR Race of Portugal on a high. However, he soon realised that replicating his MotorLand Aragón success would be difficult due, in part, to his Audi RS 3 LMS carrying 40 kilograms of compensation weight in accordance with WTCR rules.

Qualifying P11, Magnus was out of contention on the opening lap of Race 1 when a collision with Yvan Muller forced him to pit with damage. And as the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver explained, Race 2 brought limited return.

“We expected to be slow to be honest with the 40 kilos,” said Belgian talent Magnus. “It was going to be tough if in qualifying it goes wrong like it did with our fuel pump issue. The weekend is over [at that point].

“I had a few brake issues and lost a few positions [in Race 2] due to this. It was a weekend to forget, we move on we learn from his and hope to be quicker in Italy in two weeks.”

