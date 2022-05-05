Gilles Magnus reckons his previous Circuit de Pau-Ville experience won’t count for much when the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season begins this weekend.
Magnus raced on the challenging street course in 2016 when he took part in a French Formula 4 event.
However, the Audi Sport customer racing official driver isn’t expecting knowledge gained then to hand him an advantage this weekend.
“I raced at Pau in my first year of car racing in 2016, so it’s been a long time ago and for sure I don’t have that much memories of it,” the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver said. “For sure it’s going to give me a small advantage but I don’t think it’s going to give me a massive advantage because it’s not like I’ve been there two weeks ago and a touring car is obviously completely different to a single-seater. But the fact I don’t have a disadvantage is already good in my situation.”
