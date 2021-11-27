Gilles Magnus will start the partially reversed-grid Race 1 from pole position at WTCR VTB Race of Russia after a late effort in Q2 paid dividends at Sochi Autodrom.

The Belgian had been fastest in the opening free practice session run in dry conditions, but was only P11 in the second wet session and appeared to lack pace on the damp track. But in Q2 a late change to a set of Goodyear wet-weather tyres allowed him to set a representative time and end the 10-minute session in P10. That means he will start Race 1 from the pole.



He will be joined on the front row by countryman and Comtoyou Team Audi Sport team-mate Frédéric Vervisch, who lies second in the WTCR points standings. Vervisch failed to add to his tally in qualifying, while rival and Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher added one for setting the fifth fastest time in Q3. That means the Frenchman heads Vervisch by 37 points ahead of the final two races of 2021 – and makes Race 1 essential for the Belgian to keep his title hopes alive for the finale.



Race 1 of WTCR VTB Race of Russia will start on Sunday at 12h15 local time, with Race 2 due to follow at 14h15.

