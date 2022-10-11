Gilles Magnus will go up against a friendly rival in the second running of the FIA Motorsport Games later this month.

Magnus, who won the Touring Car category silver medal for Team Belgium in the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games in 2019, is set face opposition from Tom Coronel at Circuit Paul Ricard from October 26-30.

The Dutchman is also part of the Audi-powered Comtoyou squad that has guided Magnus to two victories in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. He finished fifth in the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi three years ago.

“It’s a mega event, well prepared, everybody has a good feeling about it, a good atmosphere and big competition,” said Coronel.

