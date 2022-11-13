Gilles Magnus used the aftermath of his early exit from Race 2 at WTCR Race of Bahrain yesterday to apologise to his Comtoyou team and team-mate Mehdi Bennani.

Magnus lost control of his Audi RS 3 LMS braking for Turn 4 on the opening lap and clattered into the side of Bennani’s similar car. While Bennani was able to continue to the finish in eighth place, albeit with damage and a sore right leg, Magnus was an instant retirement to cap a miserable weekend for the Belgian youngster following his early exit from Race 1.

“I’m very disappointed,” Magnus said. “I think this is the lowest point I have been in my whole career. After Paul Ricard was already a big hit with the FIA Motorsport Games [retirement] this weekend was the worst weekend I have had in my career and I just want to apologise to Comtoyou, to Mehdi and my other team-mates. I did not destroy only my race in Race 2 but also my team-mates and especially Mehdi. I am very sorry, all of us have low moments in our career and this is mine.”

Explaining what went wrong, Magnus, who arrived in the Middle East as an outside contender for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title, added: “There was a lot of sand [off-line] and that’s what I underestimated. The grip change, there was just no grip, I locked all four wheels and just went straight into Mehdi. I am very sorry and will work as hard as I can for Jeddah to give something back to the team.”

