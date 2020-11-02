Magnus was selected by the Belgian federation’s talent-spotting scheme to compete in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and has excelled throughout the season, claiming the title with one event remaining.



After finishing third overall in Race 1, Magnus lost out in Race 2 and 3 with set-up issues causing him to fall down the order. That was particularly frustrating for the 21-year-old in Race 3 after he lined up on the DHL Pole Position for the first time in his career.



Nevertheless, who was delighted with his achievement at MotorLand Aragón, venue of the first WTCR Race of Spain.



“We can be happy with winning this title even before the end of this season because it shows how dominant we were in this class and that’s a positive thing,” said Magnus. “We showed our pace and even as a rookie we can play in the front and that’s really important.



“Today was not the day we hoped for and Race 2 was really terrible in the end. We made some wrong decisions [with the set-up] so we’ll have to see what went wrong, analyse it and move on. We tried something [with the set-up] which didn’t work out. I knew in Race 2 the pace wasn’t enough to win Race 3 so I had to try something and change something and that’s what we did but it was in the wrong direction I think.



“The pace was there [at the beginning of Race 3] but in the end the pace wasn’t there anymore.”



Of his support from the RACB, Magnus said: “I can only be grateful and thankful that they gave me this opportunity and are still supporting me. Without them I wouldn’t be here so thanks to these guys, they really do really great things with young Belgian guys like me. They give them opportunities, which otherwise they would never have, so thank you guys is all I can say.”



Germany’s Luca Engstler, 20, from the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team and 23-year-old Hungarian Bence Boldizs were also in action in the WTCR Rookie Driver category in Spain.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA