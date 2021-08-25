Gilles Magnus joined the prestigious list of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winners when he took his breakthrough victory in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend.

Magnus, who was driving a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS, also became the second youngest winner in WTCR history aged 21 years, 11 months and 23 days.



Although his drive from the reverse-grid pole position was exemplary, the Belgian was quick to praise this fellow Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver and compatriot Frédéric Vervisch for the pivotal defensive role he performed.



“It’s a big relief [to win],” said Magnus. “When I knew I was starting on pole I had a good feeling because this is a track where you need downforce and starting in front is a big advantage for sure. But you have still got to nail the start because it’s a long way to the first corner, so for me that was the crucial moment. We did that very well and afterwards it was just managing.



“I was lucky to have Fred just behind me, he defended for me very well so I have to thank him for that, it was good team work. I’m really so happy because we deserved this for a long time. I’ve been second a few times, so I’m really happy with this win.



“We have had a difficult start to the season, so to be third in the [standings] is super. It would have been nice to be 1-2 [with Fred], it would have been amazing. Same colours as well. That’s how it is but I really have to thank him. He made my race and made me win today, so thanks to him and thanks to the team.”

