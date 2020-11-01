The Comtoyou Racing driver set the fastest race lap of the weekend in Race 1, his Audi RS 3 LMS lapping in 2m06.689s – establishing a new WTCR lap record for the circuit. Magnus started from the DHL Pole Position in Race 3, but had slipped to fifth place by the finish.



Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Nathanaël Berthon set the fastest lap in Race 1, with a time of 2m06.881s, while Thed Björk was quickest on his way to victory in Race 3, with a mark of 2m07.757s in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.