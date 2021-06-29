Belgian Gilles Magnus celebrated an FIA WTCR Junior Driver and WTCR Trophy win double at Circuito do Estoril last weekend – and then celebrated again when his country beat Portugal 1-0 at Euro 2020.

Driving a second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS on Goodyear tyres, the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport ace charged from P15 to P8 in Race 1 to finish as the top FIA WTCR Junior and the leading WTCR Trophy contender.



Although P14 was as good as it got in Race 2, the RACB National Team driver repeated his earlier feat by heading home his WTCR Junior and WTCR Trophy rivals.



“In general it was tougher than expected for the Audis but in the end I am happy with my personal performance,” Magnus said. “In Race 1 I was first Audi and we won the Trophy and the Junior and we came from P15 to P8, which is a good thing with the car we had. In Race 2 I was struggling a little bit and ended up P14 with some bad decisions in the first few laps, which cost me a lot. But, overall, I’m happy with my personal performance although the results are not as expected.”

