Malaysia WTCR wildcard Cheah impresses in Austria

Mitchell Cheah, who is set to make his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO when he competes as a wildcard at the season super-finale in Malaysia from 13-15 December, was on impressive form in ADAC TCR Germany last weekend.

The 21-year-old (pictured) bagged his maiden podium in the series at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, taking second place behind reigning champion Harald Proczyk in the first of two races.



“It was a very, very tough race,” said Cheah, who drives a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. “I desperately wanted to finish as the best Junior and score important points.”



Cheah heads into the ADAC TCR Germany’s summer break at the top of the Junior rankings. WTCR Race of Netherlands venue Zandvoort hosts the next rounds of the series from 9-11 August. Meanwhile, WTCR / OSCARO resumes at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from 20-22 June.

