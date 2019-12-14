Malaysian MotoGP star Syahrin gets praise from WTCR leader

Fresh from taking a DHL pole double at WTCR Race of Malaysia, Norbert Michelisz was quick to praise Malaysian MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin for his achievements in Friday qualifying and for taking on the challenge of competing on both two and four wheels at the Sepang International Circuit this weekend.

As well as contesting the WTCR / OSCARO season super-finale on Sunday, Syahrin is taking part in the 8 Hours of Sepang, round two of the 2019/20 FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes, today.



“He is quite amazing,” said Michelisz. “I’m not sure if I could do two-and-a-half seconds off [the pace] on a motorcycle, so for me I know how limited time he had in the car, and like I said, I know how demanding this circuit is. I mean I am holding my fingers crossed for him [for the 8 Hours of Sepang] because I know how physical it has to be for him. He doesn’t have a day off, he will probably ride about four or five hours on a motorcycle and then on Sunday he will do three races, the same distances as us.”



Syahrin has experience of just one car race prior to his debut in WTCR / OSCARO this week. He qualified within three seconds of DHL Pole Position winner Michelisz.

