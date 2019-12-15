Malaysian WTCR wildcard Cheah aims for overtakes

Mitchell Cheah has vowed to “gain as many positions as possible” during raceday at the Sepang International Circuit.

One of three local wildcards, contesting WTCR Race of Malaysia, the ADAC TCR Germany podium finisher is set to start Race 1 in P25 when he has hopes of progression in his Hyundai Team Engstler i30 N TCR.



“I did not expect qualifying to be this close,” said Cheah. “I tried my best for sure but I think it could have been better. There was so much rubber laid down on the track and I did not improvise or adapt fast enough to manage to get a good rhythm of the track in such good conditions. I did not drive to my fullest potential but now that it’s over I will definitely have a look at it and see where we can improve. We definitely have the pace to fight with the midfield pack so we will try our best to gain as many positions as possible on Sunday.”

