Malaysian WTCR wildcard Cheah reveals post-test confidence

Local wildcard Mitchell Cheah says two testing sessions in the Hyundai i30 N TCR he’ll use at WTCR Race of Malaysia this weekend has given him “extra confidence”.

While Cheah, 21, has considerable experience of the Sepang International Circuit, he’s new to his Hyundai Team Engstler-run car, making this week’s early running all the more important.



“After our test on Monday night and Tuesday morning it looked very positive and we’re going to hit practice and qualifying [on Friday] with some extra confidence in myself,” said Cheah. “I’m going to really enjoy myself this weekend, not put so much pressure on myself and really focus.”

