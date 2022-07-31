Medals will be up for grabs in the Touring Car section of the second FIA Motorsport Games at Circuit Paul Ricard from October 26-30 – and WTCR drivers could be in the mix for a share of the glory.

One of the six disciplines included in the first FIA Motorsport Games at Vallelunga in 2019, the Touring Car category is among 17 disciplines planned during FIA Motorsport Games 2022 and will follow the TCR regulations from WSC, which are also used as standard in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) – member clubs of the FIA governing body of world motorsport – will once again be encouraged to enter one driver to compete for a gold, silver, or bronze medal under their country’s flag and colours.

FIA Touring Car Commission President Alan Gow said: “The return of the FIA Motorsport Games, with Touring Cars on the bill, is great news. Twenty different National Sporting Authorities were represented in the inaugural edition of the Touring Car Cup back in 2019, but touring car racing continues to thrive at national and regional level around the globe. This year, with the FIA Motorsport Games now a much-expanded event, the entry should be even stronger.”

WTCR race winners Tom Coronel, Mato Homola and Gilles Magnus all took part in the first FIA Motorsport Games. Magnus, who races an Audi RS 3 LMS in the WTCR for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, said: “I have some great memories from 2019. We were really competitive and came second overall. It was also one of the coolest events I’ve ever done.”

The FIA Motorsport Games Touring Car competition will begin on Saturday, October 29, with two 30-minute practice sessions. A 30-minute qualifying session and a qualifying race of 25 minutes plus one lap will be scheduled on the morning of Sunday October 30 followed by the medal-deciding race in the afternoon, which is planned for 30 minutes plus one lap.

Entries for the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games opened on June 15 via the dedicated FIA registration platform. Competitors wishing to represent their country are encouraged to contact their respective ASNs, a full list of which is available here: fia.com/members/member_club/sport-mobility-3/member_club/sport-1

