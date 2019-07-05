Meet the WTCR Vila Real rookies

Nine drivers in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO have never previously raced on Vila Real’s iconic street track, venue of this week’s WTCR Race of Portugal.

Mikel Azcona, Kevin Ceccon, Augusto Farfus, Daniel Haglöf, Johan Kristoffersson, Niels Langeveld, Benjamin Leuchter, Andy Priaulx and Attila Tassi are all new to the 4.785-kilometre track in northern Portugal.



Priaulx said: “I have always loved racing on streets and this circuit looks like it will be really challenging and fast. Let’s hope our Lynk & Co 03 TCR goes well there and we can turn round our recent luck.”

