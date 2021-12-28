Norbert Michelisz might not have emulated his title-winning achievements of 2019 but he was still able to return to the top step of the podium during the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

After enduring a winless 2020 season, Michelisz finished first in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic to signal his return to winning ways.



The result at Autodrom Most back in October was his seventh in the WTCR and came at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



“I felt it was a long time coming,” the Hungarian hero said at the time. “To be honest it was one of the most difficult races of my career because when I saw I was in front and Mikel [Azcona] was behind I just realised that I needed to give it 100 per cent and fortunately the car was just great. I mean I was attacking, sometimes I was sliding a bit but the balance was just great. In the end I managed to do 15 laps without any big mistakes. But I really enjoyed this fight. From the outside I’m not sure all the people understood what was happening but this race I gave it 110 per cent from lap one until the end.”

