Michelisz confirms WTCR title defence as part of four-strong Hyundai-equipped attack

Norbert Michelisz will defend his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing-built i30 N TCR, one of four drivers set for an all-season campaign with Hyundai power.

Michelisz, from Hungary, will continue his long-term alliance with Italian Gabriele Tarquini with the WTCR title winners past and present flying the flag for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse.



Having made one WTCR appearance as a wildcard in Slovakia and one as part of the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team line-up in Macau last November, Germany’s Luca Engstler has secured a full-time graduation to the top-level TCR category following considerable success at national and regional level.



Dutchman Nicky Catsburg, a newcomer to WTCR in 2019 but a winner in the World Touring Car Championship earlier in his career, completes the Hyundai-powered attack, joining Engstler at Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, the outfit owned by the 20-year-old German’s father Franz, a successful former World Touring Car racer.

