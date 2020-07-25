Michelisz counting down to special WTCR feeling

-

King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz has described the chance to race at home in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as a “very nice feeling”.

WTCR Race of Hungary is set to host the fourth event of the delayed 2020 season from 17-18 October. And Michelisz, part of the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse attack, can’t wait to take to the 4.381-kilometre track with the number one on his Hyundai i30 N TCR.



“It’s a very nice feeling, a very special possibility to have the number one on the car,” said Michelisz. “For sure it will not be the same as the previous years but it’s still very exciting.



“When the news came that we wouldn’t have a race I remember that I was really disappointed about this. But when the news came that we would have a new calendar including the Hungaroring I was like a child before Christmas. But it’s a very strange period. The world has changed completely but now we start to come back.



Although Michelisz has never won at the Hungaroring in WTCR, he was triumphant when the FIA World Touring Car Championship visited his home track.



“Racing at home is unbelievable,” said Michelisz. “And racing at home as the defending champion is special. Hopefully it can be a big celebration with all of us there, providing it’s safe to do so. I don’t say this to be negative but the health of everyone is by far the most important thing.”



The 2020 WTCR season is scheduled to kick off at Salzburgring, Austria, from 12-13 September.

