Former King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz has been doing the maths ahead of WTCR Race of Portugal.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver calculated that Circuito Internacional de Vila Real is the sum total of the Nürburgring Nordscleife and the Circuita da Guia in Macau due to the intense challenge it presents.

Ad

“It’s one of the toughest circuits and very unique for a street circuit,” said the Hungarian, who won Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal in 2019. “You have incredibly challenging chicanes and corners and then you have the Joker Lap, which is always a bit of extra spice. And then you have the heat so it’s one of the weekends where you must be as compared as you can be for racing. If you combine the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Macau probably you get Vila Real. It’s very special and one of my favourite places to go to. I love Portugal and I love the circuit and I have had some success there.”

WTCR WTCR Trophy leader Huff looks to an old favourite to extend points advantage 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Why Vila Real is WTCR racer Coronel’s “extra plus” 3 HOURS AGO