Michelisz: I got lucky in Pre-season Esports WTCR

Norbert Michelisz reckons luck played a part in his second Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship victory at a virtual Macau last night.

Michelisz took the Race 2 lead from Thed Björk on the run to the Lisboa Corner on lap one and was able to keep his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse entry in front as several rivals crashed out.



“The race was mayhem,” said the Hungarian. “I saw the other guys crashing behind, so I was also a bit lucky… Starting on the front row in Macau is always the place you want to be at, to avoid chaos, I think I was lucky having that.”



Of his pass on Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s Björk, the original gamer-turned-racer, added: “I have to say Thed was really fair in the beginning. He braked early, he wanted to avoid to go wide and crash into the wall, I realised there was a chance to overtake.”



Michelisz will start Sunday night’s (19 July) season-deciding double-header at a virtual Sepang International Circuit nine points behind Cyan Racing Link & Co driver Yann Ehrlacher.

