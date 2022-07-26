Norbert Michelisz continued his strong scoring run in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with fourth place in both races at WTCR Race of Italy last weekend.

One of several drivers experience of Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi was limited to testing prior to the event, the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver was taking part in his 99th and 100th WTCR Races.

Ad

“The races were tough; it was all about tyre management,” said the 2019 King of WTCR. “Finishing fourth in both races was okay and we scored many points for the team in the title standings. My start was good in Race 2, and I was in a position to fight the guys in front, but I saw Mikel getting pressure from behind, so I switched my tactics to let him pass as soon as possible and I did my best to cover him. The car felt fine, and I was happy with the final result of the weekend.”

WTCR Monteiro’s birthday double in WTCR 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Coronel turns 100 and takes WTCR Trophy glory 19 HOURS AGO