Norbert Michelisz earned the partially reversed-grid pole position for Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, despite requiring the left-front corner of his car to be heavily taped up just to finish the Q2 session on the streets of Circuit de Pau-Ville.

The Hungarian nosed his Goodyear-equipped BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR into the tyre wall at Turn 2 once Q2 had resumed following Thed Björk’s big accident that required lengthy barrier repairs. Michelisz pitted, whereupon the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse set to work with black tape, before sending him back out for the end of the session.



His P10 placing means he will start Race 2 alongside countryman Attila Tassi in his Liqui Moly Team Engstler Honda Civic TCR. Tassi was ninth fastest in the session.



The second row will be made up by Michelisz’s team-mate Mikel Azcona, who had topped the Q1 session, and Santiago Urrutia, the Uruguayan having led both free practice sessions in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.



King of WTCR Yann Erhlacher was sixth fastest in Q2, meaning his missed out on the Q3 shootout and will start both races from the third row. “Our pace is really good, the lap times are close – but it’s like this,” said Ehrlacher. “Sometimes everything doesn’t go your way. We will have more chances to fight for more next time. I’m a bit frustrated, but that’s the way it is today.”



Race 1 for WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France takes place on Sunday at 13h10 local time, with Race 2 scheduled to follow at 17h10.

Ad

WTCR ‘I am so happy’ - Girolami puts his Honda on pole at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR Girolami goes for it with perfect Pau WTCR pole 3 HOURS AGO