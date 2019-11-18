Michelisz leads on the #RoadToMalaysia ahead of WTCR super-finale

Norbert Michelisz will take a nine-point lead into the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO super-finale at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia next month.

In what will be a four-way fight for title glory, Michelisz heads Esteban Guerrieri with Yvan Muller third, two points further back. Thed Björk completes the quartet chasing the coveted crown, 28 behind Michelisz. And with 85 points up for grabs at the Races of Malaysia event, the destination of world touring car racing’s top accolade remains wide open.



“It’s pretty much like I wanted it to be a couple of races ago,” said Hungarian Michelisz, who drives a Hyundai i30 N TCR for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse. “For me this is now the very important part of the season and to go there with the psychological advantage to lead is, for me, it’s slightly better than to be behind. But the margin is very small and we are not in a comfortable position.”



WTCR Race of Malaysia is part of the Races of Malaysia event, which also includes the 8 Hours of Sepang FIM Endurance World Championship counter. It takes place at the Sepang International Circuit from 12-15 December.

