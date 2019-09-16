Michelisz leads on the #RoadToMalaysia following China WTCR triumph

Norbert Michelisz has taken over from Esteban Guerrieri as the new leader on the #RoadToMalaysia, venue of the deciding rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in December.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver Michelisz moved to the top of the WTCR / OSCARO title summit with victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of China on Sunday.



He now holds a 16-point advantage over Guerrieri with Yvan Muller – a double winner at the Ningbo International Speedpark – in third, one point behind Guerrieri.



Despite his achievement, however, Hungarian Michelisz is not getting carried away: “There are nine races to go and it doesn’t matter who leads now. Also, as Yvan said, you can score 60 or 70 points quite easily if things are coming your way, and I do not consider drivers who are fifth, sixth or even seventh to be out of contention. Of course, if you can choose you always choose to be at the front, but everybody has to consider that. There is a long way to go.”

