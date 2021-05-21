Norbert Michelisz is a six-time winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Ahead of the 2021 season getting underway on the Nürburgring Nordschleife next month, the Hungarian has described his 2019 victory there as one of his “greatest ever”.

Driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for BRC Racing Team, Michelisz won Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany in June 2019.



As well as the significance of winning on the world’s toughest track, the Michelisz’s triumph was the first of his ultimately successful title-winning campaign.



“The last time I participated [there] in the WTCR was in 2019 and I consider the race victory at that time one of my greatest professional successes to this day,” said Michelisz.



Michelisz’s bid to become King of WTCR for a second time begins on June 3 when he takes to the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife against 21 rivals. He will be at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR run under the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse banner.

