Michelisz on DHL Pole Position for Race 2 at WTCR Race of China

FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO title contender Norbert Michelisz will start the reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of China from the DHL Pole Position following an action-packed qualifying session at Ningbo.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver ended Q2 in P10 in his i30 N TCR, thus ensuring the top spot for Race 2 later on Sunday.



“I cannot remember when I was last P10, so I’m quite happy to be honest,” said Michelisz who is second in the WTCR OSCARO points to Esteban Guerrieri. “I’m not sure we had the car to fight for the overall pole this weekend, but starting first for Race 2 is the target I was looking for. It was a rain-affected session and I had two small mistakes on my fastest lap in Q2, and because of that I wasn’t able to go much faster. But in the end I’m happy with the result.”



Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Thed Björk was ninth fastest in Q2, meaning he will start alongside Michelisz for Race 2. On the second row will be BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team’s Augusto Farfus and Michelisz’s team-mate Gabriele Tarquini.



Race 2 of WTCR Race of China is scheduled to take place at 14h30 local time, with Race 3 due to follow at 15h50.

