Norbert Michelisz is over the crash that cost him a possible shot at the DHL Pole Position in Second Qualifying at WTCR Race of Macau earlier today, taking the positives from his First Qualifying pace instead.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver posted a time good enough to progress to Qualifying Q2, only for a collision with Gordon Shedden’s stranded Audi RS 3 LMS to leave his Hyundai i30 N TCR with significant front-end damage and unable to go any further in the session.



“Qualifying was disappointing today,” said the Hungarian, currently second in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “We had the car today to progress to Q2 and probably to fight for the top five but you can always have this in Macau and you have to be prepared for things like this.



“The strategy was to have Gabriele [Tarquini] help us with the slipstream. We made two attempts and we had to push to get to the line for the last run. At Turn 16 [Moorish], it’s a blind corner. Shedden went into the barrier and was blocking half of the circuit and I collected him. I couldn’t do anything to avoid this.



“The important thing is now is to how to improve for the future. Still we have a good chance tomorrow in Race 1 to score big and also starting from P12 [in Race 2 and Race 3] there are points on the table. My main aim is to collect as many points as possible. I don’t want to say it was a perfect day for us because it was not, but it’s still a good base to fight and score points in all the races.”



While Michelisz will continue his WTCR Race of Macau challenge on Saturday, Shedden has been forced to withdraw from the remainder of the weekend due to the damage sustained to his Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport entry.

The post Michelisz over Q1 smash at WTCR Race of Macau appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.