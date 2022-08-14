Norbert Michelisz is more than playing his part as BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse bids to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams for the first time.

While Mikel Azcona has been claiming the race wins and podium finishes for the Italian outfit, Michelisz is proving a big and consistent points scorer in BRC’s second Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

At WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst last weekend, Michelisz, the 2019 King of WTCR, landed a brace of fourth place finishes to score crucial points for BRC in its efforts to take the entrants’ award.

“The weekend was quite exciting,” said the Hungarian hero. “The circuit was good and fun to drive on. Performance wise, we were there from the first moments and the Hyundai Elantra N TCR was working very well. Unfortunately, qualifying didn’t go as planned as I was caught up in traffic. I had to start in eighth in Race 1, but I finished in fourth and I was very happy with the progress that I made there. In Race 2 I started third, I really tried my best to gain some positions and go for the win, but the others were fast enough to stay ahead. I again finished fourth, which is a good result for me personally and great points for the team.”

