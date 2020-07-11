Michelisz six points behind in Pre-season Esports WTCR

-

Norbert Michelisz will start the Sunday night’s Macau Pre-season Esports WTCR double-header six points behind leader Yann Ehrlacher.

The BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver moved into title contention with his first championship win at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark earlier this month.



Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co) moved to the top of the title table with his second win of the season at Ningbo, where previous championship pacesetter, Honda-powered Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) missed out on a podium for the first time.



The top 10 standings after eight rounds are as follows:



1 Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 129 points



2 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC N Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 123



3 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 121



4 Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, 117



5 Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, 108



6 Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, 108



7 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 92



8 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 87



9 Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, 69



10 Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, 44

