Michelisz six points behind in Pre-season Esports WTCR

Norbert Michelisz will start the Sunday night’s Macau Pre-season Esports WTCR double-header six points behind leader Yann Ehrlacher.
The BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver moved into title contention with his first championship win at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark earlier this month.
Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co) moved to the top of the title table with his second win of the season at Ningbo, where previous championship pacesetter, Honda-powered Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) missed out on a podium for the first time.
The top 10 standings after eight rounds are as follows:
1 Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 129 points
2 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC N Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 123
3 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 121
4 Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, 117
5 Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, 108
6 Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, 108
7 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 92
8 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 87
9 Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, 69
10 Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, 44
