Former King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz has apologised for the rare error that wrecked his and his fellow Hungarian Attila Tassi’s hopes of winning Race 2 when the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup got underway at Circuit de Pau-Ville on Sunday.

Michelisz started the second counter at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France from the partially-reversed-grid pole position for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse. But within seconds of the red lights going out, Michelisz and Tassi had collided.

While Tassi recovered to finish P13 in his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic Type R TCR, Michelisz would retire to the pits at the end of the opening lap.

“Unfortunately, I made a mistake in Race 2 which cost me a lot of points so I’m sorry about that,” Michelisz said. “My start was average, I started to turn for Turn 1 and we touched. It was unfortunate. Sorry. It was not the way to start the season. You need to learn from mistakes that you make and I’m looking forward to the future events.”

A dejected Tassi said: “I’m disappointed that a weekend that had a lot of potential ended the way it did. Race 2 was obviously the focus, so after I had the big hit that put me into the car ahead and broke my splitter at the end of Race 1, I felt it was best to stop to check it – even at 90kph it was vibrating like hell. Maybe I can say with hindsight I should have stayed out because I was eighth, but I was afraid of doing more damage.

“In Race 2 I had the better start from the front row but I just got squeezed and squeezed and couldn't go more to the right until I hit the wall. I don't want to rush into conclusions. The car was barely drivable after that, but I wanted to finish for the team, who put in such hard work to prepare the car.”

