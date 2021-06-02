Norbert Michelisz has vowed to be “fully focused and committed” when his bid to reclaim the King of WTCR throne kicks off on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from tomorrow (Thursday).

The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver took the WTCR title at his second attempt in 2019 but couldn’t prevent Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yann Ehrlacher from succeeding him last season.



Armed with a Goodyear-equipped, all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Hungarian hero Michelisz hopes his knowledge of the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife – and previous winning form – will boost his quest.



“I’m very excited about the start of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, not only because we’re competing on one of my favourite tracks, the Nürburgring Nordschleife, but also because I was missing the thrill and competition of a race weekend. It is very difficult to set goals for this event, but the target has to be to score as many points as possible, and to do that on the Nordschleife you need to be fully focused and committed.”



Michelisz won Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany in 2019 but BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo is keeping his expectations in check.



“It is certainly going to be a challenging first race of the season, as we continue to familiarise ourselves with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR around one of the most fearsome circuits on the calendar,” he said. “It isn’t easy to win around the Nordschleife, however we have the clear target to start the season bringing home a lot of points from Germany. As this is the official kick-off of the new season, I would like to thank our main partners Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing and LUKOIL for their awesome support, as well as our technical partners Brembo and OMP.”

