WTCR

Michelisz tells #RaceAtHome: Team bosses will look to online racing for future WTCR talent

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

-

Team bosses will look to simracing talent when considering future signings for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

That’s the view of original online-gamer-turned-racer Norbert Michelisz, who was himself talent-spotted while competing virtually and offered a test at the Hungaroring that ultimately led to his capture of the WTCR title at the Sepang super-finale last December.

Appearing as the Guest of the Week on #RaceAtHome – the FIA Digital Motor Sport Magazine – yesterday evening, Michelisz told presenter Bruce Jouanny that online racers are being viewed as serious candidates for real-life drives.

“This process already started two or three years ago,” Michelisz said. “With the current [coronavirus] situation it will just speed up. Many young people, because of successful real drivers competing online, they just want to join this world. And we already now have a much bigger audience and a much, much bigger group of young people playing. This tendency will last for the future. Because of the very advanced hardware and software environment I believe this will be the most efficient way of finding racing talent.”

What else did we discover watching the King of WTCR on#RaceAtHome this week?

1:Michelisz got his first computer in 1998, his reward for graduating from elementary school in his native Hungary

2:He began racing online when he enrolled at university in the city of Pécs in 2001 because “I had internet connection”

3:Journalist and established online racer Gábor Wéber was his inspiration with the pair competing against each other virtually from 2001

4:Michelisz had never visited Hungaroring prior to Zoltán Zengő inviting him to test for his team at the venue in September 2005, although the aspiring racer did know the circuit “corner by corner” from his online exploits

5:Even when he started racing for real, Michelisz didn’t stop competing online: “I understood from very early it’s a very good tool to keep fit and to keep prepared for the real events. All the racers online are making very similar decisions to a real driver. If you do a lot of kilometres in the virtual road that helps you a lot in understanding how to be successful in reality”

Clickhereto watch the full interview.

WTCR

WTCR title winner Michelisz to appear on #RaceAtHome magazine show

A DAY AGO

The post Michelisz tells #RaceAtHome: Team bosses will look to online racing for future WTCR talent appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Tarquini guests on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear and explains why the fire still burns

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri happy after beating “amazing” professional simracers − and for semi-Sepang

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

WTCR title winner Michelisz to appear on #RaceAtHome magazine show

A DAY AGO
WTCR

Tarquini guests on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear and explains why the fire still burns

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri happy after beating “amazing” professional simracers − and for semi-Sepang

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
WTCR

Teamwork time as three Lynk & Co racers sold to customer following WTCR success

19/05/2020 AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWTCR title winner Michelisz to appear on #RaceAtHome magazine show
Next articleLanda denies Froome set to join him at Bahrain McLaren