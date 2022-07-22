It’s all about the momentum for Norbert Michelisz in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Hungarian former King of WTCR starts the home event of his Italian team, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, fresh from his season-best weekend at WTCR Race of Portugal earlier this month. And Michelisz plans to build on that progress aboard his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

“Portugal was very good in terms of pace and the number of points scored,” said Michelisz, who left Vila Real with 29 points and his best qualifying result of the year of fifth. “We will carry this momentum into the next round. I have driven at Vallelunga before and we are prepared for this weekend; I expect us to be fighting for the top positions. This season has been so tight that you can never know beforehand how the weekend is going to go. We are now into the second half of the season, and I will try my best to catch up in the standings.”

Team Principal of BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Gabriele Rizzo, added: “We know we have the package to bring home podiums with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and it would be fantastic to achieve that in Italy.”

