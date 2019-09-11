FIA WTCR

Michelisz to put track preferences to one side in WTCR title battle

By FIA WTCR

53 minutes agoUpdated 44 minutes ago

Norbert Michelisz will have to put his feelings to one side when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO fires back into life at WTCR Race of China from 13-15 September.

Michelisz concedes he isn’t entirely a fan of the Ningbo International Speedpark layout. But with the Hungarian just 24 points from the WTCR / OSCARO title summit entering part two of the season, there will be no time for personal preferences.

“It’s the third time racing in Ningbo for me,” said the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse. “To be honest it’s not one of my favourite circuits, but somehow I managed to do well last year and hopefully I can repeat this form.”

Driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR, Michelisz scored a weekend-best fifth in the three races that made up WTCR Race of China-Ningbo last season.

