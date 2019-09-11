Michelisz to put track preferences to one side in WTCR title battle

Norbert Michelisz will have to put his feelings to one side when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO fires back into life at WTCR Race of China from 13-15 September.

Michelisz concedes he isn’t entirely a fan of the Ningbo International Speedpark layout. But with the Hungarian just 24 points from the WTCR / OSCARO title summit entering part two of the season, there will be no time for personal preferences.



“It’s the third time racing in Ningbo for me,” said the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse. “To be honest it’s not one of my favourite circuits, but somehow I managed to do well last year and hopefully I can repeat this form.”



Driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR, Michelisz scored a weekend-best fifth in the three races that made up WTCR Race of China-Ningbo last season.

