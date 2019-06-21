Norbert Michelisz had hoped his first win of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO season would come at the fearsome Nürburgring Nordschleife, depite a 13-race wait to take the top step of the podium.

Michelisz, who won Race 1 of WTCR Race of Germany aboard his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse-prepared i30 N TCR, had already scored four podiums this year, falling agonisingly short of victory in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Hungary 2019 where he finished second, having starting from DHL Pole Position.



But having missed out on a home win, he set his sights on the top step at the Nordschleife instead, its unique character making it a must-win trophy for all the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID drivers.



“I'm absolutely delighted with my first win this year. I was a couple of times close to achieving that,” said Michelisz.



“In the end, if I can have a choice, it would be the Nürburgring that I would like to score the first win, so [I am] incredibly happy.”



Unlike at Hungary, where Esteban Guerrieri beat him to the first corner from second on the grid, the roles were reversed, with Michelsiz zipping past DHL pole-sitter Guerrieri this time around.



“It was all down to the start. I saw that Esteban had some wheelspin, I don't know what happened to him, but on the first momentum I was able to get beside him and then the race was settled after that.”

The post Michelisz wanted first 2019 win to be at the Nordschleife appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.