“They will experience something that’s very difficult to describe with words,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “After crossing the finish line you realise everything makes sense, all the sacrifices you did previously, suddenly you understand why you did them. You feel like you are walking 20 centimetres above the ground. You feel free, you feel totally happy and you feel that everything you have done is for this.”



With a tough 2020 season ruling out a title defence, Michelisz heads into WTCR Race of Aragón free of the stress he experienced in the build-up to the Sepang super-finale in December 2019.



“The closer the last weekend gets, if you are in the championship fight the more intense your days get,” said the Hungarian hero. “I remember already two weeks before Malaysia I was waking up thinking it’s the race day. It’s very tricky, I would say exhausting. Ninety per cent of your mindset is what’s going to happen on the last race weekend.



“The drivers [in contention for the title] are not in an easy position, but as racing car drivers they understand that this is the period you are racing for, it’s the time you want to experience just because it means you are in the fight for something you always wanted to win.”



Yann Ehrlacher is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader after 13 races, 26 points ahead of Esteban Guerrieri, the driver Michelisz beat to the 2019 title in Malaysia.



“They did a fantastic season,” said Michelisz. “Yann has the advantage and my feeling is he is in the best position to win. But I know Esteban from the fight last year, he will not give up until the chequered flag of Race 3. For me he’s also a very big threat, even though he’s behind. But, no matter who wins, will be a deserving champion.”