Michelisz’s WTCR title hunger rises

Norbert Michelisz has vowed to take advantage of any opportunities handed to him as he chases the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Michelisz, who was speaking in Vila Real after landing his second win of the season, is starting the summer break as the closest challenger to title leader Esteban Guerrieri by 24 points on the #RoadToMalaysia.



“My target is to extract anything out of my possibilities,” said Michelisz, who partners 2018 title winner Gabriele Tarquini at BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse. “For sure we will not be in position like this every race weekend, but if you are in this position you need to make the most out of it.”

