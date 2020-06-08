Michelisz’s WTCR title-winning overalls up for #RaceAgainstCovid auction

-

The overalls worn by Norbert Michelisz when he became King of WTCR at the Sepang super-finale in Malaysia last December are among a number of items available in the #RaceAgainstCovid online auction from 15-22 June.

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, is raising funds for theInternational Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19.



More details of the auction and the lots available can be found by clickinghere. VisitFIAWTCR.comsoon for more updates on lots donated by WTCR drivers.



Michelisz’s overalls have been donated by BRC and BRC Racing Team. Michelisz is pictured celebrating his 2019 WTCR title triumph at WTCR Race of Malaysia. He was driving a BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR.

